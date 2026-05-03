UK reports attack on cargo ship off Iran coast

A bulk carrier has been fired upon off the coast of Iran, according to the Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre.

“UKMTO received a report of an incident 11 nautical miles (20.4 km – TASS) west of Sirik, Iran. The captain of the bulk carrier, sailing north, reported that it had been attacked by several small vessels. All crew are reported to be safe and no environmental damage has been reported“, the statement said.

No further details of the incident, including the name of the vessel, were provided.