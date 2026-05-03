The European Union could face a security collapse for years to come if the US continues to spontaneously reduce its military presence in Europe, the Financial Times reports, citing military officials.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the department's decision to withdraw 5,000 US soldiers from Germany within six to twelve months. On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that the US would also reconsider its decision to deploy a battalion of long-range weapons to Germany.

“If US President Donald Trump spontaneously withdraws other defense assets, it could lead to major and dangerous failures in Europe's security system for years to come“, the newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, fears in Europe that Washington will withdraw its weapons faster than Europeans can develop alternatives have increased further. According to sources in the publication, the Pentagon has refused to provide NATO with a detailed timetable for the planned withdrawal of other defense assets from Europe, including air and missile defense systems and satellite intelligence data.

According to the Financial Times, European countries have a number of projects for cruise and ballistic missiles, but many of them are “stuck“ in the early stages of design.

Citing German officials, the publication also notes that NATO leaders will continue to discuss how to prevent security failures at the July summit in Ankara.