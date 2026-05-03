Macron arrives in Yerevan for summit without wife

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Yerevan to attend the European Community summit without his wife Brigitte. The French president got off the plane alone. He was welcomed at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian, members of the Armenian government and Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, according to the Armenian state news agency Armenpress.

Macron's state visit to Armenia will begin on May 5.

On Sunday, participants in the European Community summit began arriving in the Armenian capital, including the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, the Czech Republic, Keir Starmer, Mark Carney, Donald Tusk and Andrej Babis.

Also arriving were Moldovan President Maia Sandu and other leaders, as well as European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Union Foreign Affairs Minister Kaia Kalas and European Parliament President Roberta Mezzola. The European Political Community Summit will be held in Yerevan on 4 May.

In addition, the first Armenia-EU Summit will be held in Yerevan on 4 and 5 May, at which the European Union will be represented by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.