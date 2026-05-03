The transit of oil and gas through Ukraine to Central Europe, using the Slovak transport network, is in Slovakia's national interest. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated this in a video address to his fellow citizens on Facebook.

„The transit of oil and gas through Ukraine to Central Europe, using the Slovak transport network, is in our national interest. We should discuss this topic at every meeting with the Ukrainian political leadership“, the Prime Minister said.

He recalled that he is scheduled to meet briefly with Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan on Sunday evening, where the European Political Community (EPC) summit will be held on May 4. Plans for Fico's visit to Kiev and Zelensky's visit to Bratislava are expected to be discussed, as well as issues related to preparations for the next Slovak-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations.

“The relationship between me and Volodymyr Zelensky is characterized by diametrically opposed views on many topics, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, the suspension of gas transit to Slovakia by the Kiev authorities, or the provision of a military loan to Kiev by the European Union“, said Fico, recalling his refusal to support the allocation of EUR 90 billion by the EU to Ukraine.

“Slovakia will not participate in further announced loans to Ukraine“, the Prime Minister noted. He also noted that Slovakia is a neighbor of Ukraine and therefore the parties “need to engage in dialogue and seek solutions that will not further harm Slovak-Ukrainian relations“.

Fico rejected claims by Slovakia's liberal opposition that he had a special phone call with Zelensky on Saturday, May 2, to deflect criticism from political opponents about his upcoming visit to Moscow on May 9.