Hezbollah Announces: There is No Ceasefire in Lebanon, War Continues

The leader of the pro-Iranian group “Hezbollah“ Naim Qassem warned that there is no actual ceasefire in Lebanon and accused Israel and the US of continuing aggression despite the announced ceasefire, BTA reports.

“There is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but continuing Israeli-American aggression“, Qassem said in a televised address, quoted by DPA.

Tensions between Israel and “Hezbollah“ escalated again in March, after the region was already shaken by the war in Iran. Although the Lebanese government is not directly involved in the conflict, the United States announced a ceasefire in April after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. However, strikes and military operations continue almost daily.

Qassem stressed that verbal condemnations are no longer enough in the face of attacks on civilian areas and settlements.

According to him, the Israeli army has divided southern Lebanon into several operational zones, following a model similar to the management of the Gaza Strip. The so-called “yellow line“ is located between six and ten kilometers from the Israeli border, and within this belt Israel continues to carry out ground and air operations.

The leader of “Hezbollah“ has categorically stated that the group does not recognize this line and will not accept negotiations with Israel, which he believes would mean surrender.