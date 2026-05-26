Trump undergoes third routine medical examination in 13 months

US President Donald Trump will undergo a routine medical examination today at the National Military Medical Center “Walter Reed“ near Washington, the White House reports, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

This will be his third medical examination in the last 13 months, the agency adds.

Regular preventive examinations

According to information from the White House, Donald Trump has undergone dental and medical examinations as part of his usual preventive program. In October last year, his doctor stated that his cardiovascular system was in a condition typical of a younger person.

Speculation about his health

In recent months, various speculations about the president's health have appeared in the public domain, including photos showing bruises on his arms and legs. Donald Trump himself has explained such marks by frequent handshakes.

Earlier, the White House reported that he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency - a condition that most often affects the elderly, but is not considered serious.