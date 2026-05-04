Iran: We hit a US frigate with missiles in the Strait of Hormuz! The US denies

A United States Navy frigate was hit by two missiles while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring warnings from the Iranian Navy. This was reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The frigate was reportedly forced to retreat and flee the area after the strike, although the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The missile strikes came after Tehran warned that any attempt by the United States to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the ceasefire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would escort ships blocked in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy released a new map showing the area of the key Middle East waterway under Iranian military control.

A US official quoted by Axios, however, denied that an American ship had been hit by Iranian missiles.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported today that no US Navy ships had been hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, denying previous reports in Iranian media.

The military confirmed that US forces are supporting "Project Freedom" Trump's plan to escort ships stranded in the Persian Gulf and that they are still enforcing the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper reportedly flew over the waters in and around the Strait of Hormuz yesterday after meeting with sailors and Marines aboard two U.S. Navy ships patrolling the Arabian Sea.