Through the blockade! Two US-flagged merchant ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz

Two US-flagged merchant ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, DPA reported, citing the US Armed Forces, BTA reports.

The agency notes that this happened against the backdrop of reports of attacks on vessels in the key sea route, after US President Donald Trump announced an initiative last night to help ships blocked in the Persian Gulf leave the region.

US destroyers in the Gulf are "actively supporting efforts to restore the passage of commercial shipping", the US Central Command wrote (CENTCOM) in Ex.

"As a first step, two U.S.-flagged merchant ships have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are continuing their safe journey," the publication states.

This happened after Trump announced in a post on his social network Truth Social the start of Operation "Project Freedom", the purpose of which is to help merchant ships safely leave the Gulf.

For its part, Iran's military leadership threatened to strike any ship that entered the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports in Iranian media that a U.S. warship had been hit by missiles fired by Iranian forces.

"No U.S. Navy ship was hit. "US forces support the "Project Freedom" initiative and impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports," the statement said.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned an attack by two drones on a tanker owned by the state-owned energy company "Abu Dhabi National Oil Company".

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there were no reports of injuries. It was not immediately clear when the attack was believed to have taken place.