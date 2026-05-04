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UAE reports three Iranian missiles intercepted! Fire in oil industrial zone in Fujairah

UAE reports three Iranian missiles intercepted! Fire in oil industrial zone in Fujairah

This was the second such alert today, after no alerts were issued in recent weeks after the ceasefire with Iran came into effect, the Associated Press notes

Май 4, 2026 19:03 61

UAE reports three Iranian missiles intercepted! Fire in oil industrial zone in Fujairah - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared another missile alert, world agencies reported.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted three missiles from Iran.

The emirate's authorities also said that a fire broke out in the oil industrial zone in the emirate of Fujairah after a “drone attack originating from Iran“. Civil defense teams were immediately deployed to the scene to control the fire, Fujairah's press service said.

This was the second such alert today, after no alerts were issued in recent weeks since the ceasefire with Iran came into effect, the Associated Press notes.

There are currently no reports of casualties.