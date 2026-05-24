US to discuss nuclear issue with Iran after Strait of Hormuz opens

The United States is waiting for the Strait of Hormuz to open, after which it will be ready to discuss the nuclear issue with Iran.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with The New York Times.

„You cannot solve the problem of the Iranian nuclear program in 72 hours by scribbling it on a napkin. The strait must be opened immediately and then, in accordance with the agreed parameters, we will begin very serious negotiations on enrichment, on highly enriched uranium and on their commitment to never possess nuclear weapons," he said.

According to the newspaper, Rubio thus signaled that the US administration is ready to agree to an interim agreement that would not immediately deprive Tehran of the ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that the Islamic Republic's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful in nature and that Tehran has never sought to possess an atomic bomb.