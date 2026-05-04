Putin wants a ceasefire on May 9! Zelensky: The idea is not serious!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to unilaterally declare a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 in connection with the celebration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Reuters reported, citing RIA Novosti, BTA reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the country will declare a ceasefire on May 8 and 9. "We expect the Ukrainian side to follow suit," the statement quoted by TASS said. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the idea was "not serious," Reuters reported. Kiev had not yet received an official proposal from Moscow, he stressed. Earlier today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga dismissed the Russian initiative as "another manipulation." Kiev said Moscow's idea was to allow the traditional Victory Day parade in Moscow to take place peacefully without the threat of Ukrainian air strikes. At least nine people were killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine on Monday, AFP reported, citing authorities. Seven people were killed and more than 30 wounded in a rocket attack in the northeastern city of Merefa, near Kharkiv. Previous figures had said four people were killed and 16 injured.

A Russian drone has killed two people in the city of Vilnyansk in the southeastern Zaporizhia region.