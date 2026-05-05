Trump: Europe is a big disappointment, NATO will not help us if we get into another conflict

US President Donald Trump believes that NATO will not come to Washington's aid if the United States gets involved in a major military conflict.

“If we get into a major conflict or even something bigger, I don't think they will be with us“, he told Salem News Channel.

The head of state said he was extremely disappointed with Europe's policy.

“Europe is very disappointing“, he told Salem News Channel.

The American leader pointed out that “NATO was not there“ when the US started the war against Iran.

Furthermore, According to Trump, the United States was "paying 100%" of NATO's costs before he took office.