US President Donald Trump commented on his upcoming visit to China.

He specified that he would prefer to have good relations with Beijing.

„We have a very strong relationship and I believe it is better to get along with China than to be at war with them, and they think the same way“, said the US president.

Speaking at an event at the White House attended by representatives of small businesses, the US president said that the building of artificial intelligence companies “is happening all over the country“.

„We are doing it and we are ahead of China. I will see President Xi in two weeks. "I look forward to it and I would say we are leading the way. We have a friendly, very friendly rivalry and it will be a very important trip," Trump said.

The US leader's visit to Beijing is scheduled for May 14-15.