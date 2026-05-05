US President again talks about a third term: I will leave office in eight to nine years

US President Donald Trump said that he will leave office "in eight to nine years". He made this announcement during a speech at the White House at an event dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

The president discussed the business support measures taken by his administration, which will remain in force for 10 years.

“We did the right thing. So when I leave office, let's say, in eight to nine years, I will be able to take advantage of them“, he noted.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, adopted in 1951, limits the president to two terms. However, the current US leader has repeatedly raised the question of the possibility of re-election for a third term. In addition, former key political strategist Steve Bannon also mentioned such a possibility last fall.

Trump won a second term in the November 2024 election, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. His first term as US president was from 2017 to 2021.

He defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.