Ayatollahs' regime continues executions

Iranian state media reported that three men accused of involvement in the Mashhad riots and an alleged plot linked to Israel were executed early Monday morning local time, Iran International reported.

The article named the men as Mehdi Rasouli and Mohammadreza Miri, described as "Mossad agents" who participated in what authorities call a "coup" in January 2026, as well as Ebrahim Dolatabadi, described as a key figure in the unrest in the Tabarsi region.

State media reported that Rasouli and Miri had a "direct role" in the killing of a member of the Iranian security forces during the events, while Dolatabadi was accused of leading groups involved in clashes that led to further deaths.

Human rights groups say Iran has executed at least 25 political prisoners since the US-Israeli strikes began on February 28.

Tehran executed another political prisoner at Urmia prison on Sunday, the judiciary said, identifying him as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh.

Born in 1997 in Urmia, he was arrested on October 22, 2022, during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.

Two other men were executed on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences for spying for Israel and collaborating with the intelligence service. "Mossad".

The Judiciary Media Center reported that Yagub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh were hanged in Urmia Central Prison after a trial.