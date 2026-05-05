Ukraine has attempted to attack one of Russia's largest oil refineries, and the Ukrainian attack has caused a fire in the industrial zone of the Russian city of Kirishi in Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said, as quoted by Reuters.

"The enemy's main target was the Kirishi oil refinery," Drozdenko said, adding that there were no injuries or deaths in the attack.

The Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, processed 17.5 million tons of oil, or 350,000 barrels per day, in 2024, which accounts for 6.6% of the total volume of oil refining in the country, informed sources indicate.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that during the night, air defense destroyed a total of 289 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the country.

For his part, the governor of Poltava region in Ukraine, Vitaly Dyakivnych, said that a Russian attack with drones and missiles killed four people and injured another 31 in the region, while also cutting off gas supplies to nearly 3,500 consumers.

Dyakivnych added that the attack also affected the railway infrastructure.