Trump vs. EU! Brussels ready for any scenario if US breaks trade deal

The European Union is "ready for any scenario" if the United States breaks the trade agreement, assured European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

At a press conference, she stressed that "a deal is a deal", reminding that the two countries have already concluded one.

"The essence of this deal is prosperity, common rules and reliability. Now both sides are implementing this deal, while respecting the different democratic procedures. "On the EU side, we are now in the final stages of implementing the remaining commitments related to tariffs," von der Leyen said.

She noted that Washington, just like the bloc, has commitments that it must honor.

Previously, US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on cars and trucks coming from the EU.