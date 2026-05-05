On alert! Russia restricts mobile internet services ahead of World War II victory parade

Russia has cut off mobile internet services for many customers in Moscow ahead of the annual May 9 parade to mark the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. This time, the event will be marked more modestly because of the threat of drone attacks from Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing its reporters on the ground, BTA reports.

Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on internet access this year, blocking mobile services and forcing millions of users to use tools to circumvent restrictions (so-called virtual private networks, VPNs). Opponents of President Vladimir Putin say the measures were introduced to tighten control over the country amid the four-year war.

The Kremlin said the restrictions were introduced to ensure security amid the heightened risk of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Six Reuters reporters in Moscow said their phones were without mobile internet access in various parts of the capital today. They added that calls could still be made from many areas of Moscow, they said.

Russian mobile operators have said they may face problems with mobile internet access in the coming days as security measures are needed. Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, has also warned of possible problems with mobile internet and messaging.

The taxi services unit of Russian internet company Yandex. stated that there may be problems ordering taxis online due to restrictions on internet access.