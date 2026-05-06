Malaysia's Supreme Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, is traveling to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of Victory Day celebrations, Bernama reported.

The Supreme Ruler's private jet took off from Senai International Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT). Sultan Ibrahim announced this on Facebook.

The sultan made a private visit to Russia in January. He met with Putin at the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor is the current 17th king of Malaysia, taking office on 31 January 2024. He is one of the most influential and wealthy figures in the country, known for his direct style and vast fortune.

He was elected to a five-year term under Malaysia's unique system, in which the nine hereditary rulers of the states take turns on the throne. Before becoming king of all of Malaysia, he was the Sultan of Johor since 2010.

Sultan Ibrahim is known for not shying away from commenting on political issues, unlike his predecessors, who traditionally occupied a more ceremonial role.

The Sultan of Johor is the only ruler in Malaysia to have his own small private army – a right historically reserved for his state.

He is an avid collector of luxury and vintage cars, owning over 300 vehicles, including a model that once belonged to Hitler.

His family owns assets worth billions of dollars, including large stakes in the telecommunications sector (U Mobile) and substantial properties in Singapore.

He is known for his annual motorcycle tours of the state of Johor (Kembara Mahkota Johor), during which he meets his subjects in person.

He completed his education in Australia and the United States, including military training.