Iran attacks three US destroyers with drones and missiles VIDEO

Iran attacked three US destroyers using drones and missiles, Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources.

„Three US destroyers were attacked by the Iranian navy near the Strait of Hormuz. The attack on the American destroyers was carried out using missiles and drones, the statement said.

The ships were reportedly damaged and then headed for the Gulf of Oman.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the country's Central Military Command “Khattam al-Anbiya“, said that this was a response to the violation of the ceasefire by the United States.

US President Donald Trump, for his part, assured that the ceasefire remains in force, and that the attack on the destroyers was repelled and the ships themselves did not suffer any damage.

On Thursday, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported that the US military had struck the Iranian port of Qeshm and the city of Bandar Abbas.

On April 21, Washington unilaterally extended the ceasefire until the end of dialogue to resolve the conflict. Initially, both sides in the conflict announced a two-week ceasefire.

The subsequent negotiations did not yield results. The US began a blockade of Iranian ports, promising to lift it only after an agreement was reached. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and refused further contact.