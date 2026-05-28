Bild: Germany faces invasion of Ukrainians after neighboring Poland cuts aid

The number of migrants from Ukraine arriving in Germany could increase amid Warsaw's decision to cut aid for them, according to Bild, citing a classified report by German security services.

Improving weather conditions and increased activity by smugglers transporting illegal immigrants could also contribute, the report said.

The report also noted that Ukrainians currently represent the most significant group of people illegally transported along Germany's eastern borders, accounting for “more than half of all illegal entries“ into the country.

According to the publication, as of May, 960,000 Ukrainians were living in Poland. A total of 4.4 million Ukrainians currently reside in the European Union with temporary protection status. They are entitled to work in EU countries, receive social benefits and healthcare without having to apply for asylum.

On May 12, it was announced that Ukrainian refugees in Poland who are not officially employed have lost their right to receive child benefits.