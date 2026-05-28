Sweden is preparing to deliver Gripen JAS 39 C/D fighters to Ukraine, and the number of aircraft is currently unknown, Aftonbladet reports.

On May 28, the country's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will call a press conference. According to information provided by Aftonbladet, the government will donate several Jas 39 C/D fighters to Ukraine.

At the same time, negotiations will begin on the upcoming sale of additional Jas 39E aircraft to Ukraine.

According to the media, Ukraine will pay for the aircraft with a loan from the European Union.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is scheduled to visit the Uppland Aviation Park in Uppsala. A press conference will be held in connection with the visit, where news related to international cooperation in the aviation sector will be presented.

The JAS-39 Gripen is positioned as the best fighter jet to fight Russia. Former Swedish Armed Forces pilot Jussi Halmetoya said that this fighter jet was designed and built with the threat scenario of a Russian attack on Europe in mind.