Iran and Russia criticize draft UN Security Council resolution on Strait of Hormuz submitted by US and Bahrain

The draft UN Security Council resolution submitted by the US and Bahrain on the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is deeply flawed and politically motivated, said Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani.

„The United States and Bahrain have jointly submitted a deeply flawed, one-sided and politically motivated draft resolution on the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz. "They claim that their actions are aimed at protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and have made a series of unfounded accusations against my country," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Russia is calling for the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in the Middle East to be protected "from any provocations".

„We support the relevant initiatives of our Pakistani friends and hope that their mediation efforts will lead to the desired result. "It is important to protect the diplomatic line from any provocations, including belligerent rhetoric and violent actions that could undermine the already fragile negotiation process, especially after President Trump talks about ending the conflict," the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

Freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf will be restored after the end of the conflict between the US and Iran, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

„Freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf will be restored after the end of the conflict and the cessation of hostilities,“ the permanent mission stressed.

The drafters of the new UN Security Council resolution are trying to saturate the document with unbalanced language and unilateral demands on Iran. Moscow does not support such steps, Russian diplomats believe.

“Unfortunately, despite repeatedly expressed concerns, the authors have once again decided to draft the document in accordance with the concept of “two wars“, which Russia categorically rejects“, the Russian Permanent Mission said. “Our country also does not support dangerous attempts to saturate the document with unbalanced language and unilateral demands to Tehran, while completely ignoring the root cause of the crisis – the US-Israeli military adventure against Iran.“

It is noted that Russia's position, including key concerns about the text of the document, was communicated in detail “to all members of the Security Council, including during the Council's consultations on the situation in the Middle East held on May 6“.

“We proposed a joint alternative draft with clear calls on the parties to end the war, refrain from the use of force and resolve disagreements at the negotiating table. Separate passages of the document are devoted to the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, which applies entirely to the Strait of Hormuz. "Our text remains 'on the table,'" the Russian mission said on Thursday.

From the very beginning of the current unprecedented escalation of the situation in the Middle East, a direct consequence of the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran, our country has consistently advocated for an unconditional cessation of violence, a political and diplomatic settlement, and lasting agreements between Washington and Tehran," the Russian diplomats said.