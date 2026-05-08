The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reopen their bases and skies to US military VIDEO

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the use of their bases and airspace by the US military, imposed after the launch of Operation “Project Freedom“ - an escort operation of the US in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing American and Saudi officials.

This decision allows Washington to resume its operation, as it removes an obstacle for US President Donald Trump, they said. The Pentagon has not ruled out resuming the operation as early as this week, the publication reports.

Operation “Project Freedom“ was suspended less than two days after its launch. This is due in part to dissatisfaction with Riyadh, NBC reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that the mission, which relied on Saudi and Kuwaiti bases to protect the ships, had sparked a heated dispute with Riyadh and threatened to break a security agreement. Gulf states blocked access, questioning the US's willingness to protect them after US officials downplayed the Iranian strikes.

When the operation resumes, the ships will move through a cleared corridor under naval and air protection. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it "a gift from the US to the world" and announced the creation of a "red, white and blue dome" over the strait.

In response to the US operation, Iran struck an oil hub in the UAE, alarming Riyadh. The US repelled the attacks, sank six Iranian boats and towed two of its own ships. Tehran, however, hit several other ships and fired 15 missiles and drones at the UAE - the first time since the ceasefire. Gulf states fear that Iran will consider such strikes to be unpunished, the newspaper said. Tehran denies the attacks on the UAE, but threatens a "crushing response" to hostile actions from the emirate's territory.