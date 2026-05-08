Tehran: Strait of Hormuz is an opportunity as valuable as an atomic bomb

The strategic Strait of Hormuz - one of the key issues in negotiations with the United States - represents “an opportunity as valuable as an atomic bomb“, said in a video published by the Iranian Mehr news agency and quoted by Agence France-Presse, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader.

“For years, we have underestimated the strategic advantage of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is an opportunity as valuable as an atomic bomb, said Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

“Having a position that allows us to influence the global economy with a single decision is a great opportunity,” he commented, and promised “that the gains of this war will not be lost under any circumstances”.

Mokhber also mentioned the possibility of changing the legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, “based on international law” or, if necessary, “on the basis of our national legislation”.

Struggles broke out in the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the United States today, marking a new ceasefire violation as Washington awaits a response from Tehran to its latest offer to end hostilities.

The strategic sea route, through which a fifth of the world's hydrocarbon traffic passes, has become a major flashpoint after Tehran imposed de facto control over it since the start of the war, which began with Israeli-American attacks on February 28, during which thousands of people were killed, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

Asked about the United Arab Emirates, a US ally, which it said continues to be attacked by Iran, Mokhber said “they have been punished and will be punished even more”.

“They constantly They used to tout their country as a safe haven for investment, but today they see the biggest capital flying out of this country,” he said.

The UAE’s air defenses, an oil-rich monarchy and ally of Washington, were activated today against drones and missiles fired from Iran, the country’s defense ministry said, even though a ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic has been in effect since April 8.