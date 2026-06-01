Russia attacks Odessa with over 15 drones from the Black Sea

At least one civilian was injured in the massive Russian drone attack on Odessa on the night of June 1. Serious damage was caused to the residential infrastructure.

Explosions were also reported in Sumy.

The airstrike in Odessa was declared at 11:05 p.m. on May 31, and the wave of strikes continued into the morning hours of June 1. The attack was carried out by over 16 strike drones launched from the Black Sea.

One of the drones hit a nine-story residential building in the city. As a result, the first and second floors were partially destroyed, the facade was damaged and the balconies were broken. A large fire broke out at the scene, which was later contained by firefighting teams.

A fire also broke out in a non-residential two-story building. Earlier that evening, damage to private houses and civilian infrastructure was also recorded in the wider Odessa region.

At the moment, one civilian has been officially reported injured, who was provided with emergency medical care on site. Rescue operations and debris clearance by emergency services continue into the morning hours.