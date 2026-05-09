Kiev's relations with the EU are at their lowest point since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine, Politico reports, citing sources.

„Relations between Kiev and Brussels are tense at the moment and are probably at their lowest point since the start of the conflict“, a former senior Ukrainian official told the publication.

As the media notes, Volodymyr Zelensky himself is causing problems in the bilateral dialogue.

„He has begun lecturing European leaders more often. This year, he has noticeably changed his tone in his communications with allies, becoming harsher and more arrogant, the publication said.

According to an unnamed foreign policy expert who previously advised the authorities in Kiev, Zelensky firmly believes that “Europe owes Ukraine“.

“This idea influences his thinking and rhetoric. But it ignores the fact that not all Europeans see it the same way,“ he said.

Some, according to the publication, believe that this way of thinking gives Zelensky undue confidence in his tough approach to European allies. According to the newspaper, with such rhetoric, the first person in Kiev risks alienating partners on whom Ukraine depends for funding, arms supplies and diplomatic support.

„As for the Americans, Zelensky is practically ready to wash his hands of the situation and is close to saying: „The Trump administration is finished“, a former adviser to Zelensky is quoted as saying.

At the same time, the rift between the US and the EU has significantly pushed the Ukrainian president to intensify the rhetoric, the newspaper's source concluded.

It is also emphasized that the European Union will not celebrate the acceptance of aid to Kiev for long due to the division in the bloc: EU leaders are having difficulty agreeing on the next steps on certain issues, including Ukraine's admission to the bloc.