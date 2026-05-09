Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Friday, sealing a landslide election victory that shattered the country's long-standing fractured political order, Politico reports.

Radev's new party, "Progressive Bulgaria," won its first absolute parliamentary majority since 1997 in the April 19 election, ending years of coalition instability and repeat elections in the EU member state. On Thursday, the country's parliament confirmed his appointment as prime minister and approved his cabinet.

The former president and air force commander campaigned on a platform of discontent with the Bulgarian political establishment, accusing traditional parties of years of corruption, instability and backroom deals. After five years of changing coalitions and eight elections, Radev's "Progressive Bulgaria" movement has crushed the country's old political guard.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Radev, writing that Europe faces a "serious challenge that must be solved together," including "security and defense," "competitiveness," and "energy independence."

Presenting his cabinet, Radev also outlined his priorities as head of government. He said the government would prioritize fighting rising prices, as well as judicial reform, budget discipline and accelerating the use of EU recovery funds before key deadlines.

Radev’s victory ended years of political deadlock in Bulgaria, but also gave his new, Russia-aligned government the country’s longest parliamentary term in nearly three decades.

“The New York Times“ earlier reported that former President Radev’s policies remained a mystery despite his nine-year term.

It was noted that critics have called him a pro-Russian politician. This has raised concerns that he could become a “Trojan horse“ within NATO and the European Union or a destructive player in the style of Orbán. Radev's supporters dismiss such messages as intimidation.