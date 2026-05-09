Bloomberg: Trump Media Lost Over $400 Million in Three Months

Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the social network Truth Social, reported a loss of $405.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, the financial losses of US President Donald Trump's media group are mainly due to cryptocurrency losses.

Bloomberg reports that the company sold 2,000 bitcoins in late February, when the price of this cryptocurrency was below $70,000.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the price of bitcoin reached a record $126,000, the agency notes.

Trump Media & Technology Group is currently undergoing a major transformation from a social platform to a technology conglomerate.

In December 2025, TMTG announced a merger with TAE Technologies – a private company developing fusion technologies. The deal is valued at over $6 billion.

The company actively invests in digital assets. By the end of 2025, it owned $1.5 billion in cryptocurrencies, although this leads to high volatility in its financial statements.

A joint investment fund for crypto products has been launched.

The shares are traded on Nasdaq under the symbol DJT.

Despite significant assets, the company continues to report losses.

The company's value fluctuates greatly depending on political news and news about its mergers.