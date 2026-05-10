Rubio, Witkoff Meet Qatari PM in Miami

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with Iran with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to Axios, the meeting took place on May 9 in Miami, Florida. The parties focused on finding a path to a memorandum of understanding to end the war, Axios noted. According to its sources, the US has not yet received a response from Iran to its proposed draft memorandum.

According to the portal's sources, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are “working in tandem to advance the agreement“. Axios reports that mediators are urging both sides to de-escalate tensions and focus on reaching a deal.