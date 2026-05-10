German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that European leaders will discuss the trip to Moscow of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“We will talk to him about this day in Moscow“, Merz said during a visit to Stockholm. His words were quoted by the Eurаctiv news portal.

The chancellor claims that he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are celebrating Europe Day on May 9. “This is something completely different“, said the German prime minister.

Fico, along with other foreign leaders, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, May 9, to mark the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with him.