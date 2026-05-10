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EU leaders to discuss Fico's visit to Moscow

EU leaders to discuss Fico's visit to Moscow

On May 9, we celebrate Europe Day - this is something completely different, Friedrich Merz noted

Май 10, 2026 05:34 121

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that European leaders will discuss the trip to Moscow of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“We will talk to him about this day in Moscow“, Merz said during a visit to Stockholm. His words were quoted by the Eurаctiv news portal.

The chancellor claims that he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are celebrating Europe Day on May 9. “This is something completely different“, said the German prime minister.

Fico, along with other foreign leaders, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, May 9, to mark the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with him.