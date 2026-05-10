Gunmen kill at least 69 people in northeast DR Congo

At least 69 people have been killed by militants in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, AFP reported, citing the country's security services.

The attacks targeted isolated villages in Ituri province, the agency noted. Most of the dead were civilians.

The authorities suspect that the Congolese group “Cooperative for the Development of Congo“ is responsible for these attacks.

The UN mission in the country (MONUSCO) has warned of a “deadly wave“ of attacks on civilians in the east of the country.

The ADF (Allied Democratic Forces), an Islamic State-affiliated group, has claimed responsibility.

The M23 rebels (backed by Rwanda) continue to control significant areas in North and South Kivu, including strategic cities such as Goma and Bukavu. Despite technical ceasefire agreements signed in Switzerland in April, fighting on the ground has not subsided.

An estimated 26.6 million people in the country face acute food insecurity. More than 5.35 million are internally displaced due to the conflicts.

The suspension of World Bank funding in early 2026 led to the closure of essential health programs and a huge shortage of measles and cholera vaccines.

In early May, severe flooding in the town of Uvira (South Kivu) killed at least six people and left thousands homeless.

The United States imposed sanctions on former President Joseph Kabila in late April 2026 on charges of supporting the M23 rebels with the aim of destabilizing the current government.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially became a member of the UN Security Council for the 2026–2027 term, pushing for punitive measures against Rwanda for its role in the conflict.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold a special session on the protection of civilians in the region later this month