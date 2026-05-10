Pavel Durov: French prosecutors accuse X and Musk of the same crimes committed by the local government

French prosecutors are accusing the social network X and its owner, American businessman Elon Musk, of the same crimes committed by the French government itself, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said.

These charges include illegal collection of personal data, processing of personal data without adequate protection, data extraction from automated systems and violation of the confidentiality of electronic communications.

„The French government is in a panic. They know that major political changes in 2027 will expose their crimes. That's why they're trying to silence free speech platforms under any pretext they think they can get away with," Durov wrote.

On May 7, Le Monde reported that French prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation into Musk, the X social network, and the platform's former CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Other charges include complicity in the storage and distribution of pornographic materials involving minors, publishing AI-generated intimate content without the consent of the person depicted, operating an online platform for illegal transactions, and "denying crimes against humanity with the help of the Grok AI."

In April, Durov accused French tax officials of selling customer data to criminals. He claims they were behind the theft of cryptocurrency owners.