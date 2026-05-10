Iran readies new weapons in case of US attack again

Iran has prepared “unexpected options“ for the US in case of a second attack on the Islamic Republic, including new equipment and weapons, according to Iranian military spokesman Mohammad Akraminiya.

“If the US makes a mistake again and attacks our country, they will surely face unexpected options.

These will include more advanced and new equipment, new methods of warfare and, most importantly, new areas“, Akraminiya said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

If the conflict spreads to these new areas, Tehran will be able to “surprise the enemy“, as Washington will not be able to foresee such a development, the Iranian military spokesman said.