Tehran: Washington lost the war and achieved none of its goals

The United States has failed to achieve any of its goals and suffered defeat as a result of its attack on Iran, said Mohammad Akraminia, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic's army.

“If we want to make an assessment, we must note that the enemy has failed to achieve any of its predetermined goals and suffered defeat in this war“, he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Akraminia added that US actions in the region have only “strengthened unity and cohesion in Iran“.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.

On April 7 US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

On April 11, Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences.

On April 21, the US president announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington's unilateral extension of the ceasefire and will act in accordance with its own interests.