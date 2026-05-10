Germany is reviving its efforts to buy "Tomahawk" cruise missiles from the United States, "Reuters" and "Financial Times" reported, citing people familiar with the country's strategy.

Berlin hopes to persuade the Donald Trump administration to agree to the sale of "Tomahawk" along with their Typhoon ground-based launchers.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is planning a trip to Washington in an attempt to revive Berlin's proposal to buy the long-range systems, which was first presented in July last year. The US has yet to respond. However, the visits depend on whether Pistorius can secure a meeting with his American counterpart, Pete Hegsett, the sources said. The Tomahawk is a long-range cruise missile that is typically launched from the sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions. In February, the Pentagon announced it had signed a seven-year contract with Raytheon to increase production of the Tomahawk, as its stockpile has been depleted by the Iran war.