Donald Trump works with artificial intelligence: Iranian Navy destroyed

US President Donald Trump shared photos that were likely created by artificial intelligence. They show destroyed Iranian naval ships.

The photos released by Trump come against the backdrop of the confrontation with Tehran, commented "Independent".

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the US president hinted that the Iranian navy had been destroyed, despite the recent shootout in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Trump said he expected the Middle Eastern country to present its response to the latest US proposal.

Trump did not fail to criticize his Democratic predecessors — Joe Biden and Barack Obama, implying that they have not taken military action against Iran.

An AI-generated split-screen photo shows a destroyed Iranian navy under the caption "Trump", contrasting with intact ships under the caption "Obama/Biden".

Last month, Trump boasted that US forces had sunk 159 Iranian ships.