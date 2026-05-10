Vladimir Putin: Iran trusts us completely and not without reason

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Saturday that Iran has good reason to trust his homeland on nuclear issues.

Iran trusts us completely and not without reason, because, firstly, we have never violated any agreements and, secondly, we continue to maintain peaceful nuclear programs in Iran.

Putin said this at a press conference after the Victory Day celebrations, TASS specified.

Earlier, the Kremlin offered to accept Iran's enriched uranium if necessary.

In addition, Putin expressed hope for a quick end to the conflict in the Persian Gulf.

The Russian president indicated that none of the parties involved is interested in continuing the confrontation, although he described the relationship between the US and Iran as complicated.