Washington cannot seize enriched uranium from Tehran without its consent, said Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Federation Council's Information Policy Committee.

“It sounds overconfident, even excessive. Extracting nuclear materials and transporting them safely during military operations is practically impossible. This requires peace, an agreement on the transfer of enriched uranium, a detailed action plan with the IAEA and the unconditional consent and cooperation of the country giving up nuclear materials, that is, Iran. None of these four conditions exist today. "The US can monitor, but cannot seize enriched uranium without Iran's consent," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

This is how the senator commented on US President Donald Trump's claim that the US will sooner or later seize Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.