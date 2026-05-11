The European Union is preparing a 21st package of sanctions against Moscow, with which it intends to increase pressure on the “shadow fleet“, Russian banks and the Russian Orthodox Church, Politico reports, citing European officials and diplomats.

According to the publication, the new package of sanctions may be presented in late June or early July. In addition to vessels, the restrictions may affect Russian banks, financial institutions, military-industrial enterprises and companies that the EU believes are involved in the sale of Ukrainian grain.

According to Politico, Brussels is also discussing a return to measures previously blocked by the government of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They include sanctions against representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, including Patriarch Kirill. In addition, the EC may again propose a ban on the provision of maritime services to Russian vessels. Greece and Malta have previously opposed this measure.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis told Politico that now is “not the time to ease the pressure” on Moscow. “It is indeed time to do more because Russia is doing badly. Russia is suffering from a “static inflationary shock,” he said.

The publication notes that the EU sees Ukraine’s position as stronger than it was a year ago, partly due to the recently agreed €90 billion loan and the development of Ukrainian production of long-range weapons.

On April 23, the EU adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions targeted Russian energy companies, the ports of Murmansk and Tuapse, and 46 ships that Brussels links to the shadowy fleet. The EU also expanded restrictions on the export of goods and imposed a complete ban on transactions with Russian crypto services. In total, the new package of sanctions includes 120 individuals and legal entities.

The head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas immediately announced that the EU had already started discussions on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this “theater of the absurd“ and promised a “firm“ response from Moscow to the imposed restrictions.