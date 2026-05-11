Boris Pistorius arrives in Kiev, Alternative for Germany sharply criticizes visit

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the „Alternative for Germany" party, has sharply criticized the visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Kiev and said that the German government must stop „feeding an escalation spiral“.

„Pistorius is going to Kiev to conclude new arms deals, while Putin wants former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to mediate peace talks. The German government led by the CDU should support the negotiations, not feed an escalation spiral!“, Weidel wrote in X.

Earlier, the DPA news agency reported that Pistorius had arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss enlargement of arms cooperation with Ukraine. The minister stated that the main focus is on the joint development of advanced unmanned systems in all operational ranges, especially in the field of deep strike capabilities.

The defense minister specified that the German government is committed to establishing joint ventures with Ukraine.

As reported by the German cabinet spokesman Stefan Cornelius, Germany has provided Ukraine with approximately 39 billion euros in humanitarian aid and 55 billion euros in military aid since February 24, 2022.