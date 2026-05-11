Ukraine has discussed with representatives of US President Donald Trump “possible formats for meetings and negotiations at the leadership level“ to end the Ukrainian conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

On May 7, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov arrived in Florida for talks with US representatives. Details of his meetings and the names of his interlocutors were not disclosed. On May 11, Zelensky announced that Umerov had met with the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of state's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Possible formats for meetings and negotiations at the leadership level were discussed in America“, Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel. He did not specify which specific possible meetings were being discussed, only stating that they relate to ending the conflict.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelensky not only in Moscow but also in a third country, but only to sign final agreements.

Ukraine has handed over to the United States lists of Ukrainian prisoners for exchange with Russia, Zelensky also said.

“America acted as an intermediary in the exchange of prisoners. Contacts to negotiate the configuration of the exchange continue at the necessary level. The lists have been handed over and we expect the American side to be proactive in ensuring the implementation of this agreement“, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Russia had agreed to US President Donald Trump's initiative for a ceasefire with Ukraine from May 9 to 11 and holding of a “1000 for 1000“ prisoner exchange with Kiev during this period.

On May 9, Ushakov noted that the relevant services of the Russian Federation and Ukraine are actively working with the lists of prisoners and if an agreement is reached, the exchange will begin.