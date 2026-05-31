In an interview with the Polish newspaper “Gazeta Wyborcza“, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Europe to increase pressure on Russia.

According to her, this pressure should be economic and political and will be created by imposing additional sanctions.

Frederiksen added that Ukraine is Europe's first line of defense and demanded that Kiev be supplied with weapons, claiming that the West has forced Ukraine to fight with its hands tied.

Previously, the Danish Prime Minister said that Europe is not yet ready for a military confrontation with Russia. According to Frederiksen, European countries are “not arming as fast as they should“.

The prime minister also stressed that EU countries are spending more on defense and deterrence, but “it is still not enough“.

At the end of April, Politico reported that the conflict in the Middle East has demonstrated NATO's unpreparedness for a confrontation with Russia. In particular, the war in Iran has demonstrated the depletion of military reserves, the lack of air superiority, the weakness of the naval forces, the disunity of the alliance members and the dependence on Ukrainian technology to combat drones.