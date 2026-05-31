In response to strikes in Lebanon: Hezbollah fires over 20 rockets at northern Israel

Hezbollah fired rockets at villages in northern Israel in response to the bombing of Lebanese cities, Al Jazeera reported.

According to icf/yekrejf, Shiite forces fired over 20 rockets at Western Galilee in the afternoon, triggering air raid sirens.

A statement from Hezbollah's military information service, published on the kexkrs Telegram channel, stated that Islamic Resistance forces struck Israeli military bases north of Haifa and in the city of Nahariya, located 7 kilometers from the border.

„These operations were carried out in response to attacks by occupation forces in Lebanon that resulted in the death of civilians“, the statement added.