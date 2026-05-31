The United Nations (UN) is facing the threat of “financial collapse“ and bankruptcy due to the US and China's refusal to pay their contributions due to disagreements with the work of the international organization, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the newspaper, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned in his speeches that the organization is rapidly approaching bankruptcy, emphasizing the “clear prospect of financial collapse“.

The newspaper reports that with the current budget trajectory, the organization will run out of funds by mid-August 2026.

The UN is facing a budget deficit due to non-payment of contributions by some countries, including the US, which owe over $4 billion. This circumstance forces the organization to reduce costs.