Death toll rises to 11 after nine-story building under construction collapses in Angeles City, Philippines

The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story building under construction in Angeles City, Philippines, has risen to 11, with another 14 people still missing, GMA News reported.

Emergency services are continuing to search and clear the rubble of the collapsed building.

City spokesman Jay Pelayo said earlier that the building collapsed on the night of May 24, trapping dozens of construction workers.

About 10 people managed to escape the scene on their own. Another 26 people were rescued in the first hours after the incident.

A Malaysian tourist staying at a nearby hotel was also injured and later died from his injuries.