Israeli army: Iron Dome has shot down up to 99% of missiles from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system has achieved almost 99% effectiveness against missiles fired by Hamas and Hezbollah, and has intercepted the majority of Iran's ballistic missiles, the chairman of state-owned manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said, Reuters reports.

Yuval Steinitz made the statement during a conference in Jerusalem. According to him, since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah In Lebanon, a total of about 40,000 rockets were fired at Israel.

"Iron Dome" intercepted most of them with a success rate that is not 100%, but it is close to that level - about 98%, even 99%. It is not a perfect system, but it is close to it," Steinitz said.

He added that since 2024, Iran has launched about 1,500 ballistic missiles at Israel in two separate conflicts, with "only a few dozen" not being intercepted.

According to him, Israel does not have a shortage of interceptor missiles for its missile defense system.