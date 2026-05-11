Modern warfare! Dozens of countries want to develop drones together with the Ukrainian army

About 20 countries are interested in developing drones together with Ukraine. Four such agreements have already been signed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as quoted by Reuters.

Since the start of the Iran war in February, Zelensky has used Ukraine's expertise in drone warfare in a series of successful diplomatic deals during visits to the Middle East and Europe.

"About 20 countries are currently participating at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed and the first contracts under these agreements are being prepared," he explained on the social network X.

In April, Ukraine signed defense and drone agreements with Germany, Norway and the Netherlands. Before that, Kiev concluded long-term security partnerships with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine also signed agreements last month with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on defense and energy.

The Ukrainian president said his country would begin security cooperation in drone deals with another part of the world, without specifying which. Ukraine is already receiving the necessary amount of fuel thanks to the agreements, Zelensky added, without giving details.

He hopes his drone diplomacy can help secure energy deals from Middle Eastern countries, as well as markets for Ukraine’s agricultural products.