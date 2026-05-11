Washington shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump pleads not guilty

The man who opened fire at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner and tried to kill Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty, Politico reported.

Cole Thomas Allen has appeared in federal court to be charged. Allen has remained silent.

His defense has asked U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden to disqualify at least two senior Justice Department officials from directly participating in the prosecution because they could be considered victims or witnesses in the case, creating a potential conflict of interest.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro were present at the event when Allen walked through a checkpoint and fired a rifle at a Secret Service agent.

A Secret Service agent was shot during the April 25 attack at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

In addition to attempted murder, Cole Allen is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal employee. If he is found guilty on only the first charge, he faces a life sentence.