Donald Trump: Truce with Tehran is on life support

US President Donald Trump said that the truce with Iran is "on life support" after dismissing Tehran's response to his peace proposal as "stupid", Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Trump's swift rejection of the Iranian response yesterday raised concerns that the 10-week-old conflict will continue to paralyze shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I would call it the weakest yet, after reading this garbage that they sent us and which I didn't even finish," Trump said of the Iranian response and the truce. "It is on life support," he added.

A few days after Washington launched a proposal aimed at resuming talks, Iran released a response yesterday focused on ending the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Tehran also demanded compensation for war damages, stressed its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and called on the US to end its naval blockade, guarantee there will be no further attacks, lift sanctions and lift a ban on the sale of Iranian oil.

Earlier, Trump also said that Iran was ready to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the US, and said that only China and the US had the capabilities to extract it.